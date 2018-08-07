Watch: Nationals pitcher Eric Fedde gets attacked by praying mantis during national anthem

Rather than kneeling during the national anthem, Nationals pitcher Eric Fedde managed to dial it back to help overcome a bit of adversity before Tuesday’s game against the Braves.

Fedde encountered a praying mantis while the anthem was being played, and it pretty much gave him hell. The large insect landed on his arm, then climbed up it, before eventually settled on his neck. Fedde then had a priceless reaction, as he tried not to flinch or convey too much emotion while the anthem was being played.

When is a baseball player like a praying mantis? When he catches a fly! pic.twitter.com/iqma6r2Qrw — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 7, 2018

Props to Fedde for handling it in the professional manner that he did.