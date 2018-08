The Red Sox swept the Yankees over the weekend, and the team now has a 9-game lead over its biggest rival for the AL East division title.

Boston came back from a 4-1 deficit in the ninth inning of Sunday’s game, tagging Aroldis Chapman for three runs, then going on to win in extra innings.

It’s almost as if the Yankees just can’t beat the Red Sox right now, and we took a stab at how the Killer B’s have been so dominant over the Bronx Bombers.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]