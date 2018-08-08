8/8/18 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The New York Mets (46-65) had a late night yesterday. Mother Nature unleashed a down pour just after first pitch of the Mets’ game with the Cincinnati Reds (50-64), sparing Mets’ fans from watching Jason Vargas but not soon enough to avoid the hole Vargas put them in over the course of his 14 pitches. The Mets ended up losing 6-1, allowing the Reds to even the series at a game a piece, and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 12:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (5-7, 1.85 ERA) to the mound today. deGrom was great again in his last start, allowing two runs in eight innings against the Atlanta Braves last Friday, but was stuck with another brutal loss when the offense only scored one run (which deGrom drove in himself). The Reds will counter with righty Robert Stephenson (5-6, 4.68 ERA in 2017). This will be Stephenson’s 2018 debut after he started the campaign in AAA Louisville, earning a promotion by going 6-0 with a 1.23 ERA over his last seven starts.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Jose Bautista RF Brandon Nimmo CF Austin Jackson C Devin Mesoraco SP Jacob deGrom

