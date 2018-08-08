Alex Rodriguez Believes Yankees Lack Passion

The man who set the Yankees back years now thinks he knows how to fix them.

“I’m not saying the Yankees need to start a fight by any means, but I’d love to see more fight, more action, more Paul O’Neill attitude and sometimes you want a guy in the room to stand up and not necessarily throw a chair, but get in somebody’s face and show some emotion, some passion,” Alex Rodriguez said, according to nesn.com.

There’s no doubt that the Yankees could use some O’ Neill attitude, but Alex, you are just not the one to point that out. Aren’t you forgetting that you, more than anyone, were responsible for putting the Yankees in recovery mode in the first place? Remember that contract you strangled the Yankees with? You know, the one that handicapped them from making moves for years? Now that they are struggling through some rough times. you just can’t resist grabbing the chance to put the spotlight on yourself again.

Face it, you always resented playing in Derek Jeter’s shadow. Remember when you said this about Jeter, according to the New York Daily News: “He’s never had to lead. You go into New York, you wanna stop Bernie Williams and Paul O’Neill. You never say, ‘Don’t let Derek beat you.’ He’s never your concern.”

Right now the Yankees are picking themselves up and moving forward. They are having a successful series against the White Sox. They are looking to regain the momentum they had earlier in the season. And the upcoming schedule is favorable to help them get back on track.

J. A. Happ. Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez should eventually all be back. Lance Lynn is a pleasant surprise. Sonny Gray is keeping a positive attitude and producing in the bullpen. Luis Severino showed signs of regaining his form.

So Alex, the Yankees don’t need your input right now. Leave them alone as they get on a roll. And it’s interesting that you pointed to Paul O’ Neill as an example of a leader. It would have been difficult to point to yourself.