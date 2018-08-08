NHL

Alexander Ovechkin flips tire, uses crazy gadgets in insane workout (Video)

It’s no secret that Alexander Ovechkin is one of the top three players in the NHL, and now he finally has the weight of not winning a Stanley Cup off his back.

Still, that hasn’t led to any complacency for Ovie, who, in the past, enjoyed the partying scene during the offseason. Not this year, though, as he was recently seen in an insane workout video doing things that most normal people can’t pull off. Check out Ovie flipping a tire, and pulling himself in what was essentially a motorized plank vehicle.

That must have been quite the workout for Ovie’s legs and his core.

