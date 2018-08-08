Alvin Kamara believes Saints would've 'beat the s--- out of Eagles' had they not blown Vikings game

The Saints were one play away — literally — from punching their ticket to the 2017 NFC Championship game.

Had Marcus Williams been able to make a simple tackle on Stefon Diggs — or at least push him out of bounds — the Saints would’ve emerged from Minnesota victorious, and would’ve faced the Eagles in the NFC title game.

And Saints running back Alvin Kamara is confident that the team would’ve beaten the Eagles — big-time. Check out what he had to say in an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report.

“It’s a certain point where you f—ing just do everything could do, and s— still don’t go your way,” Kamara said. “That’s how I felt about that game. I felt like we did everything. We came all the way back, and then s— just happened like that. That’s like some one-in-a-million-type s—.

“I couldn’t even be mad. I was mad, of course, but it was like how does that even f–ing happen? That’s not even real. It’s almost not realistic, like what the f—?”

It’s clear that Kamara is still frustrated by what happened in the divisional-round matchup, and understandably so. It was one of the biggest chokejobs in NFL playoff history, and who knows what would’ve happened after that. Maybe the Eagles would’ve come up short in their quest for their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Or, maybe they would’ve beaten the Saints as badly as they did the Vikings. We’ll never know.