Cesar Hernandez bunts for a Little League home run vs. Diamondbacks

After dropping a series opener in 14 innings Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phillies were once again caught in a bit of a pitcher’s duel in game two of the series in the eighth inning. Cesar Hernandez, after going 1-for-6 Monday night and going 0-for-2 in his first two at-bats of Tuesday night’s game, was due for a break. Thanks to some poor defense by the Diamondbacks, he got it.

Hernandez dropped a bunt against former Phillies reliever Jake Diekman and was able to pick up an extra base on a throwing error by Diekman toward first. But Hernandez wasn’t content to take just second base in a 1-0 ballgame, and he pressed his luck by trying to go for third base. He again easily made it to third base, but another errant throw bounced away and allowed Hernandez to take a leisurely jog home for the second run of the game.

Yes, Hernandez just pulled off the good old little league home run.

This is the kind of play you typically only see in Little League, or in R.B.I. Baseball…

The single and two errors leading to the equivalent of an inside-the-park home run opened things up a bit for the Phillies. Later in the inning, Asdrubal Cabrera drove in two more runs on a fly ball to the outfield with nobody out to extend the Phillies lead to 4-0. The lead grew to 5-0 with a Jorge Alfaro single before the inning was done.

The Phillies went on to win the game by a final score of 5-2. Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta was dominant on the mound and left the game with a 1-0 lead after six solid innings. With the win, the Phillies remain in first place of the NL East by 1.5 games over the Atlanta Braves after Atlanta and Washington split a doubleheader in D.C. earlier in the day.