Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 2, Week 8 Fighter Salaries

Devonte Smith, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Bobby Moffett were the big winners last night on the final installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the trio were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Greg Hardy: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Devonte Smith: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Kennedy Nzechukwu: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Bobby Moffett: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Alex Gilpin: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Tebaris Gordon: $5,000

Joseph Lowry: $5,000

Dennis Bryant: $5,000

Jacob Kilburn: $5,000

JR Coughran: $5,000