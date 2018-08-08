Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 2, Week 8 Fighter Salaries

Devonte Smith, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Bobby Moffett were the big winners last night on the final installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the trio were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.
Greg Hardy: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Devonte Smith: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Kennedy Nzechukwu: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Bobby Moffett: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Alex Gilpin: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Tebaris Gordon: $5,000
Joseph Lowry: $5,000
Dennis Bryant: $5,000
Jacob Kilburn: $5,000
JR Coughran: $5,000
