Date for LeBron James' return to Cleveland in 2018-19 season revealed

All-Star forward LeBron James is set to venture into his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers after departing the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in his career.

With the upcoming schedules for the 2018-19 regular season set to released in the coming days, Dave McMenamin of ESPN is reporting that James will make his first return back to the Quicken Loans Arena against his former team on Nov. 21.

This contest will certainly be a nationally televised game as it will be the first time that he takes the floor in Cleveland as an opposing player since March of 2018 where he was booed by the fans. However, things should be drastically different this time around as this second tenure with the Cavaliers went much differently.

The 33-year-old was able to lead the franchise to the greatest heights it has ever experienced in a four-year span reaching the NBA Finals in each campaign while helping them win their first NBA title. This is something that the entire city of Cleveland hadn’t experienced with any professional sports team in over 50 years.

James was able to accomplish something with the Cavaliers that the organization and fan base are greatly appreciative that he was able to follow through on bringing them their first championship. This should also be a big of mixed emotions for the four-time league MVP with it being the second time in his career in another uniform while playing in the Quicken Loans Arena.

This will be one of many must-watch games for the Lakers following the arrival of James that has put them back on the map as being one of the most relevant teams in the league. All in all, there will be plenty of excitement and buzz when James ventures back to Cleveland for the only time this upcoming season.