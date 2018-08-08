Five Packers Players Who Have Impressed During Training Camp

Training camp is more than half over for the Green Bay Packers. In the two weeks since the team started preparations for 2018, several players have stood out with their strong play in practice and at Family Night. These players made a strong first impression which gives them a good opportunity to make the team and get more playing time than initially expected.

The preseason gets under way this week. That will give these players a chance to shine under game conditions and continue their road to a roster spot or more.

5. JK Scott, P

The rookie punter has been wowing spectators with his consistent performance throughout training camp. Coaches have been impressed with Scott’s hang time and distance.

It seems at every practice, he comes up with another strong performance. On Monday, August 6, for example, Scott punted six times during practice and averaged 54.5 yards per kick with an average hang time of 4.76 seconds.

“The thing that’s impressed me with him so much is he’s like a sponge,” explained special teams coordinator Ron Zook. “Everybody knows he’s got a great leg and he’s got a lot of power and he can do a lot of things and all that stuff, but all he wants to do is learn the game. He wants to learn the game. To me, that’s impressive.”

Scott still needs to work on his directional punting, but thus far, he has impressed everybody who was watched him punt at almost every practice. Now he needs to show he can do it under game conditions.

4. Oren Burks ILB

With Jake Ryan’s injury, Oren Burks was thrust into the starting lineup probably sooner than the coaching staff would have liked. So far, the rookie has responded well and isn’t overwhelmed by the added responsibility.

“(Burks) has flashed some things,” Pettine told Fox Sports. “The transition from the college game to the NFL, it takes some time. He’s very intelligent, he processes very quickly, but there’s still just that learning curve.”

Thus far, he’s shown his skills and potential, but this year’s third-round pick must show he can perform consistently during games. If Burks falters in the preseason opener, don’t be surprised if the Packers bring in a veteran ILB to compete for the starting job.

3. Montravius Adams DT

Adams suffered a foot injury in training camp last summer and it truly hampered his development. He fell behind and managed to appear in only seven games as a rookie and was in on only five tackles.

This summer, however, Adams appears primed to show why the Packers selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 6’4”, 304-pound Auburn alum has been blowing past guards in practice to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks and stop the run.

“At times, Adams was unblockable during team periods” during Family Night according to USA Today. “His swim move looks well-develooped and potentially deadly…He’s got some punch at the point of attack, and his quickness is going to trouble plenty of guards. His arrow is pointed straight up.”

Adams was strong against both starters and backups in practice. If Adams becomes a steady contributor in the defensive line rotation, the Pack could have the depth needed to keep their defensive linemen fresh throughout the game and keep opposing offensive linemen guessing where the pass rush is coming from.

2. Jake Kumerow, WR

Before the season, all the talk was about the three rookie wide receivers that GM Brian Gutekunst selected in this year’s draft. As expected, their performance in training camp has been inconsistent, but Kumerow, a first-year player out of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been the surprise of the group.

Kumerow has great size at 6’4” and 209 pounds and more importantly has run the right routes and caught everything thrown his way in camp.

When QB Aaron Rodgers called out his young wide receivers after practice on August 7, he specifically excluded Kumerow from criticism.

In addition to winning Rodgers’ trust, Kumerow has made Gutekunst take notice. “Certainly, his combination of athleticism and size was something that we were intrigued by,” Gutekunst told USA Today. “I thought it was nice for us to get him on the practice squad. He’s taken the most of that opportunity through last year and into this year and really applied it. He’s had a nice camp so far.”

While Kumerow is not yet a lock to make the team, he has certainly put himself in the conversation. If he doesn’t make the Packers roster, another team will almost certainly take a flier on this previously unheralded wideout.

1. Jaire Alexander CB

The Packers first-round draft choice has shown confidence and poise thus far in training camp. Although he missed practice earlier this week due to a groin injury, Alexander has been impressive whenever he’s been on the field. The injury is not believed to be serious.

Alexander has speed and great instincts to the ball. He picked off Aaron Rodgers a few times in practice and has earned the respect of the Packer QB.

Aaron Rodgers said "young 2-3" (#Packers rookie CB @JaireAlexander) has had a "great camp so far." — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 3, 2018

Thus far, Alexander is the favorite to be the Packers slot corner. If he continues to prove himself, that role may increase over the course of the season.

These players have all made a good first impression. Now they need to continue to play well during preseason games to establish their roles on the Packers roster.