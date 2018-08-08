Four most underrated NBA moves this offseason

This offseason was filled with big moves such as LeBron James signing with LA and DeMarcus Cousins heading to Golden State, but it also had important deals that of a smaller stature that flew under the radar.

Here are the four most underrated moves that will prove to be invaluable assets for their teams this season.

The Pacers get Victor Oladipo some help with Tyreke Evans

Tyreke Evans was one of the most coveted players at the trade deadline this past season, but the Grizzlies ended up deciding to keep him. Multiple teams were still interested in the veteran as free agency began and he ultimately found a home with the Indiana Pacers.

For $12 million, the Pacers provided Victor Oladipo with some much-needed backcourt support.

The former Memphis Tiger shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc last season and his presence should be a valuable asset as the Pacers try to establish themselves as a contender in the East.

The Celtics retaining the services of Marcus Smart

After countless reports about Smart being upset that he was not a priority for the Celtics this offseason, the elite defender ended up returning to Boston on a 3 year, $52 million deal.

Smart went into the offseason expecting more money and to be honest, he should’ve gotten it based off of what he brings to the table. He just hit free agency at the wrong time.

The Celtics got a steal (Yes, you read that right, $52 million is a steal.) as Smart is a tenacious defender who is not afraid to guard anyone on the court and shines in big moments.

The Bucks signing Brook Lopez

With Thon Maker a couple seasons away from breaking out, Milwaukee turned to Brook Lopez to solidify their center position.

For only $3.3 million dollars, the Bucks received a proven veteran who is known for his offensive prowess and his newfound ability to stretch the floor.

He should prove to be a valuable asset as the Bucks attempt to make a statement in the East this season.

The Pelicans landing Julius Randle

The Pelicans lost DeMarcus Cousins to the Warriors this offseason, but they found themselves the best replacement possible with the addition of Julius Randle.

With a two-year, 17.2 million dollar contract, the Pelicans managed to sign him for less money than he could’ve gotten elsewhere.

Randle has improved tremendously over the course of the past couple of seasons in Los Angeles. His grit and hustle will be a perfect complement to Anthony Davis as they try to keep up with the top teams in the West.