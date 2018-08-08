Iggy Azalea, Texans star DeAndre Hopkins are dating

Pop star Iggy Azalea has a thing for sports stars, apparently.

Azalea, who dated then-Lakers star Nick “Swaggy P” Young, until she found out he cheated on her, is now dating another famous athlete.

The rumors have been swirling about she and Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins being a couple, and Azalea confirmed them in an exclusive interview with Y100 in Miami.

“Year, we’re in a relationship,” Azalea revealed.

Hopkins had been seen flirting with Azalea in some of her Instagram posts, and we now know why.