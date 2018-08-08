Jerry Remy Faces Another Bout Of Cancer

The writers and contributors from T Town Sports would like to send our thoughts and prayers to legendary Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy with his fight with cancer.

Remy has been apart of the Red Sox since 1978, first as a player before jumping into the broadcast booth. For the 6th time in 10 years, he has to battle for his life in defeating cancer.

Jerry was a cigarette smoker for many years before his first battle with lung cancer. Remy has been a big supporter of yearly checkups over the past decade as that was what helped saved his life with the first bout of cancer.

In a statement from NESN: “Jerry Remy has been diagnosed once again with cancer. At this time, Jerry’s focus is on his medical treatment. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time.”

Having seen the effects cancer can have on his family, I can only hope for the best for Rem Dog and his family, and look forward to hearing his color commentary back on the television in no time. KEEP FIGHTING JERRY!!