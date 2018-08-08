Lil Wayne’s Young Money Agency sues Frank Mason III

Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports Group is suing Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III for $92,000 as well as the return of a diamond Young Money chain and damages.

According to TMZ Sports, Mason signed with the Young Money agency prior to getting selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft.

The former Kansas standout reportedly received a $40,000 advance, had $52,000 in draft expenses paid for and received the $11,000 chain.

The Young Money agency alleges the contract stated Mason would have to repay the $92,000 and give back the chain if he ever left the agency.

Mason parted ways with Young Money in April and has yet to do either of those two alleged obligations.

In 52 games last season, the 24-year-old served as an impactful bench player, averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game. This season he is expected to be part of the point guard rotation in Sacremento that includes DeAaron Fox and Yogi Ferrell.