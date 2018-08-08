Look: LeBron James dons Lakers uniform for first time

Since LeBron James made the decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $153 million deal in free agency last month, there is a significant amount of buzz and excitement around the team heading into the 2018-19 season.

James has taken that to the next level after going to Instagram to post a pair of photos on his Instagram Story with him wearing his Lakers uniform for the first time officially in the weeks that have followed the move to Los Angeles.

This has finally put some realism on the move for many Lakers fans that it hasn’t fully sunken yet that James is now a member of the franchise. He is rocking the Icon version of the new uniforms for the upcoming season that pays a bit of homage to the Showtime ERA for the franchise back in the 1980s.

The arrival of the four-time league MVP has generated a huge amount of attention toward the franchise that has struggled over the last few years that saw them miss the playoffs in five consecutive seasons. His presence alone has given the team a dramatic shift in relevancy in the league. The organization is hoping that could translate to Los Angeles getting back into the postseason with James leading the charge for their revamped roster with the mixture of young and proven talent.

If anything, this gives fans a taste of what it will look like when he officially puts the uniform on for an NBA game in the coming months.