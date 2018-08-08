RedHawks manager steals third base after rant, gifts it to young fan (Video)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks manager Matt Rau has been the club’s skipper since February, and he’s already making headlines, in just his first season with the organization.
Rau was ejected from a recent game against the Chicago Dogs, and the way it happened was pretty epic.
The RedHawks were angry about a controversial called strike three, and that’s when Rau lost it. He marched onto the field to give the umpires a piece of his mind, and then he decided to pick up third base. But since he’s a good person, he walked over to a young fan, and gave it to the boy.
No word on whether or not the base is currently up for bid on eBay.
