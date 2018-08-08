Seahawks fans get option to buy beer with fingerprints during Colts game

Rejoice, Seahawks fans, as you’ll soon have the option to participate in a gamechanging idea at an upcoming exhibition game.

Fans in attendance at Thursday’s preseason game against the Colts at CenturyLink Field will have the opportunity to go where no fan has gone before — buying beer with their fingerprint.

Adweek has the details:

CenturyLink Field teamed up with biometrics company Clear to make that possible. It is the first NFL stadium to do so. The Seattle Sounders soccer team also plays at CenturyLink, and its fans will be able to avail themselves of the fingerprint-to-enter-and-purchase option, too, as will fans of the Mariners, who play at Safeco Field.

It’s no surprise that the Seahawks are the first NFL team to try this out. Seattle is home to one of the tech hubs of the world, and team owner Paul Allen is the co-owner of Microsoft.

Biometric-based age validation is a great idea, but it certainly doesn’t come cheap. Membership to the program costs $179 per year, with the option to add additional family members at $50 per person.