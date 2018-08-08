The Daily Target 8/8/18

Last Night: Twins 3, Cleveland 2 – Former pitcher Mitch Garver led the way for the Twins, hitting a three run homer in support of Adalberto Mejia, who allowed zero runs. He hasn’t allowed a run since July 23rd, and his EA is 2.01, which isn’t bad!

Twins.com – Garver’s HR all Mejia needs as Twins top Tribe – Last night’s game was delayed over 2 hours, which is perhaps one reason why these young guns were able to succeed in the wee hours.

Roster Rundown – The Twins added Matt Belisle to the DL because he has chondromalacia in his right knee, which is a condition that means he is unable to retire. Matt Magill came back from Paternity Leave after only 3 days, because MLB’s benefits package is terrible.