Twins

The Daily Target 8/8/18

The Daily Target 8/8/18

Twins

The Daily Target 8/8/18

Last Night: Twins 3, Cleveland 2 – Former pitcher Mitch Garver led the way for the Twins, hitting a three run homer in support of Adalberto Mejia, who allowed zero runs. He hasn’t allowed a run since July 23rd, and his EA is 2.01, which isn’t bad!

Twins.com – Garver’s HR all Mejia needs as Twins top Tribe – Last night’s game was delayed over 2 hours, which is perhaps one reason why these young guns were able to succeed in the wee hours.

Roster Rundown – The Twins added Matt Belisle to the DL because he has chondromalacia in his right knee, which is a condition that means he is unable to retire. Matt Magill came back from Paternity Leave after only 3 days, because MLB’s benefits package is terrible.

, , , Twins

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

9hr

Mets 9hr ago

Rain was not in the forecast for Tuesday. But then Jason Vargas gave up another run in another first inning. After putting two more runners (…)

More Twins
Home