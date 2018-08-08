Touchdowns and Tangents 83: HOF, Cannabis, Big 10 football and going from D1 to Entrepreneur

Touchdowns and Tangents audibles this week’s show for some tangents on Big 10 football, cannabis culture, entrepreneurship, groupies and turning from student athlete to trailblazer.

Justin Rayside and Brian Williams stop bye to share their insights on going from D1 to Cannabis Entrepreneurship. They cover how football helped them connect and gives them an advantage in everyday business life.

Kenny and Pete also get into some the latest news from the week that was including Dez Bryant v.s. the World, the peaks and valleys of being a D1 athlete, concussions, defensive rule changes and Los Angeles v.s. Small town groupie culture. All four guys close out the show with rants for the ages.

Enjoy the laughs and spontaneous chemistry and conversation.