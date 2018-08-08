Watch: Juan Soto somehow ejected before at-bat even began

Nationals 19-year-old phenom Juan Soto has done it all since being called up to the majors back in May.

Soto has already crushed 14 home runs, and has also racked up 39 RBIs, with a .315 batting average.

And on Wednesday night, Soto showed he has a fiery side as well.

Soto came to the plate in the sixth inning of the team’s game against the Braves, and he apparently was still unhappy about a questionable strike call from his previous at-bat. He began arguing with home plate umpire Greg Gibson, and was promptly ejected — before even seeing a pitch during the at-bat.

Juan Soto ejected. Didn’t do a whole lot. pic.twitter.com/H3E5Go1OmF — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) August 9, 2018

That seemed a bit petty by Gibson, but it’s possible that he was sending a message to the young phenom about knowing his place and earning his stripes in the league.