Wayne Gretzky takes ambassador position with surprising hockey team

Wayne Gretzky takes ambassador position with surprising hockey team

Former Oilers/Kings star Wayne Gretzky set plenty of records during his time in the NHL, and dazzled fans with plenty of highlight-reel plays along the way.

Since that time, Gretzky has remained active in the hockey community. He purchased a stake in the then-Phoenix Coyotes roughly two decades ago — which, in retrospect, probably wasn’t a great idea. It’s unlikely that Gretzky is getting a solid return on that investment, with the Coyotes being perennial rebuilders.

And now, Gretzky has taken a job with a team that has surprised many. He’s accepted an offer to be the global ambassador for the Kunlun Red Star — China’s only team in the KHL.

Apparently, Gretzky is going to help develop China’s hockey program, and he’ll also be opening a KRS-Gretzky Hockey School for players between the ages of eight and 17.

Maybe he’ll become the Drake of the hockey world?

