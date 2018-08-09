Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
July update: AKA stays on top.
2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: July Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|American Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|10
|0
|3
|0
|29
|2
|4
|American Top Team
|0.595
|22
|15
|2
|1
|17
|3
|6
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4
|2
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.778
|7
|2
|0
|0
|10
|4
|2
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.857
|6
|1
|0
|0
|10
|6
|4
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.800
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|7
|7
|303 Training Center
|0.667
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|8
|8
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|18
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Blackzilians
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Constrictor Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|18
|CSW
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|18
|Fortis MMA
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|18
|Freestyle Fighting Gym
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|NR
|Genesis BJJ
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Marajo Brothers Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|18
|Ohana Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|18
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.600
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|8
|80
|Roufusport
|0.600
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|8
|18
|Silverback Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|18
|Team Renzo Gracie
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Ultimate Training Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|8
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|18
|2 Knuckle Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|4oz. Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Academy of Combat Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|AKS Chorzow
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Arizona Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|Canadian Martial Arts Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|Champion Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Champions MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Core MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Fighting Eagle
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Forge Combat Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Gorets MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Gracie Barra Texas
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|Gym 23
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|Iron Mann MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|K-1 Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Karate Mafia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|KHK MMA Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Milennia MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|103
|MMA Lab
|0.545
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|MMA Red Star
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|Nostos MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|80
|Nova Uniao
|0.556
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|OCS Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Pinnacle MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Power MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Redline Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Shark Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Skarbowsky Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|South Shore Sportfighting
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|St. Charles MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|Team Azaitar
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Team Kaoban
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Team Strela
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|80
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Trident Performance Training
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|United Martial Arts Combat
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|Wajyutsu Keisyukai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|War Room MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|White Lotus Dojo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|NR
|WWFC Promotion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|18
|X-Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|89
|103
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Allstars Training Centre
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|89
|103
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|China Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|CM System
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Corinthians MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|18
|Elite Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|103
|Factory X
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|18
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Higher Level MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Knoxville MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Lobo Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Macaco Gold Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|18
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|MMA Masters
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Our Town MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Peterson Grappler’s
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|18
|Piranha Grappling Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|18
|Pura Vida BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Reign MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|103
|SBG Ireland
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|80
|Team Kattar MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|18
|Team Markos
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|18
|Team Sityodtong
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|89
|18
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|119
|18
|Alliance MMA
|0.462
|6
|7
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|American Top Team Orlando
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Arena Dortmund
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Ascension Athletics
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Astra Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Biagtan Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Big Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Budapest Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Bushido Acadamie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Catalyst Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Chris Rees Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Dragon Combat
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|80
|Entram Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Epic MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Glory MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Gracie Barra Louisiana
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Gym O
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Hakushinkai Karate
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Hybrid Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Imperio Fight
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Jesus is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Lilius Barnatt Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|80
|Long Island MMA
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Mash Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Mike’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|New Breed Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Next Generation
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|North East Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Octagon MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Okinawa Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Pellegrino Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Phalanx MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Pittsburgh Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Planet Eater
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Resilience Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Rodrigo Freitas BJJ
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|RVCA Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|1
|-2
|119
|103
|Saekson Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Scorpion Fighting Systems
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Spartan Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|TATA Fight Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Tatsujin Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Team Balance
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Team Capanay
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Team Climb
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Team Curran
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Team Lionheart
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Team Quest
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|The Training Lab
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|Tigre MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Torture Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|18
|Tristar
|0.462
|6
|7
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|UAG MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|UFD Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|NR
|United Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|VFS Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|119
|103
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|210
|181
|Jackson-Wink
|0.500
|8
|8
|0
|1
|-3
|211
|103
|Chute Boxe
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|183
|Evolucao Thai
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|183
|HMC Academy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|183
|Integrated MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|183
|Lauzon MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|103
|Legion Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|103
|MMA Trondheim
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|103
|Revolution MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|183
|Syndicate MMA
|0.375
|3
|5
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|183
|Systems Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|183
|Team Oyama
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|211
|183
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|223
|181
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|1
|-5
|223
|193
|MMA Factory
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|225
|195
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|225
|183
|Xtreme Couture
|0.364
|4
|7
|0
|0
|-6
|227
|193
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-7
|228
|197
|Kings MMA
|0.250
|2
|6
|0
|0
|-8
|228
|183
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8
|228
|195
|Team Alpha Male
|0.357
|5
|9
|0
|0
|-8
|231
|197
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.429
|6
|8
|0
|2
|-10
