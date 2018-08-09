2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: July Update

MMA Manifesto

July 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Israel Adesanya lands a kick against Brad Tavares during the TUF 27 Finale at Pearl Theater. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is.  You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee.  No teammates, no coaches, no trainers.  You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone.  While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity.  Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates.  Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses.  We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams.  However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.  

July update: AKA stays on top.

 

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights
Wins Losses Points
1 1 American Kickboxing Academy 1.000 10 0 3 0 29
2 4 American Top Team 0.595 22 15 2 1 17
3 6 City Kickboxing 1.000 6 0 0 0 12
4 2 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.778 7 2 0 0 10
4 2 Elevation Fight Team 0.857 6 1 0 0 10
6 4 Strong Style Fight Team 0.800 4 1 1 1 6
7 7 303 Training Center 0.667 2 1 1 0 5
8 8 Belmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 18 Berkut WCA Fight Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 8 Blackzilians 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 8 Constrictor Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 18 CSW 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 18 Fortis MMA 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
8 8 Frankiko Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 18 Freestyle Fighting Gym 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 NR Genesis BJJ 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 8 Impact Gym 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 8 Lions High Performance Centre 0.750 3 1 0 0 4
8 8 Marajo Brothers Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 18 Ohana Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 8 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 18 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.600 6 4 0 0 4
8 80 Roufusport 0.600 6 4 0 0 4
8 18 Silverback Fight Club 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 18 Team Renzo Gracie 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 8 Ultimate Training Center 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
8 8 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4
28 18 2 Knuckle Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 4oz. Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Academy of Combat Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 AKS Chorzow 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Arizona Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
28 NR Canadian Martial Arts Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Champion Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Champions MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Combat Sports Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
28 18 Core MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Delincuentes MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Fighting Eagle 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Forge Combat Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Frontline Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Gorets MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Gracie Barra Texas 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Gym 23 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Hung Mun MMA Studios 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Iron Mann MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 James Cooper MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 K-1 Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Karate Mafia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 KBC Pribram-MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 KHK MMA Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Milennia MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 103 MMA Lab 0.545 6 5 0 0 2
28 NR MMA Red Star 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Nostos MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 80 Nova Uniao 0.556 5 4 0 0 2
28 18 OCS Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Pinnacle MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 PMA Super Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Power MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Redline Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Shark Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Skarbowsky Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 South Shore Sportfighting 0.667 2 1 0 0 2
28 NR St. Charles MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Team Azaitar 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Team Kaoban 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Team Strela 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 80 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.600 3 2 0 0 2
28 18 The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Trident Performance Training 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR United Martial Arts Combat 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 Wajyutsu Keisyukai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 War Room MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 White Lotus Dojo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 NR WWFC Promotion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
28 18 X-Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2
89 103 Akhmat Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Allstars Training Centre 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
89 103 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
89 80 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 China Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 CM System 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Corinthians MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 18 Elite Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 103 Factory X 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
89 80 Gracie Barra Portland 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 18 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Higher Level MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Knoxville MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Lobo Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Macaco Gold Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 18 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 MMA Masters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Our Town MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Parana Vale Tudo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Peterson Grappler’s 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 18 Piranha Grappling Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 18 Pura Vida BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Reign MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Renzo Gracie Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 103 SBG Ireland 0.500 3 3 0 0 0
89 80 Scottish Hit Squad 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 80 Team Kattar MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 18 Team Markos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 18 Team Sityodtong 0.500 1 1 0 0 0
89 18 Tiger Muay Thai 0.500 2 2 0 0 0
119 18 Alliance MMA 0.462 6 7 0 0 -2
119 103 American Top Team Gwinnett 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 American Top Team Orlando 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 103 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Arena Dortmund 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Ascension Athletics 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 103 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Biagtan Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Big Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Budapest Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Budokan Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Bushido Acadamie 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Catalyst Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Cave Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Central Valley Combat Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Chris Rees Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Dragon Combat 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 80 Entram Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 103 Epic MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Freestyle Fighting Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Glory MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 NR Gracie Barra Louisiana 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Gym O 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Hakushinkai Karate 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Hybrid Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Imperio Fight 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Jesus is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Lilius Barnatt Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 80 Long Island MMA 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2
119 103 Mash Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Mike’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Miller Brothers MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Mixed Martial Pro Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR New Breed Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Next Generation 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR North East Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Octagon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Okinawa Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 One Kick’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Pancrase Gym Sweden 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Pellegrino Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Phalanx MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Pittsburgh Fight Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Planet Eater 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Resilience Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Rodrigo Freitas BJJ 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 RVCA Training Center 0.333 1 2 1 1 -2
119 103 Saekson Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Scorpion Fighting Systems 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR SK Absolute Bulgaria 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Spartan Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 TATA Fight Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 103 Tatsujin Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Team Balance 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Team Capanay 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Team Climb 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Team Curran 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Team Destruction 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Team Hunt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Team Lionheart 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Team Quest 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2
119 103 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Team Wildman Vale Tudo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Teixeira MMA & Fitness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 The Pit Elevated 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 The Training Lab 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR Tigre MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Torture Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Trench Tech 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 18 Tristar 0.462 6 7 0 0 -2
119 NR UAG MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR UFD Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 NR United Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Vale Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 VFS Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
119 103 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2
210 181 Jackson-Wink 0.500 8 8 0 1 -3
211 103 Chute Boxe 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 183 Evolucao Thai 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
211 183 HMC Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 183 Integrated MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 183 Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 103 Legion Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 103 MMA Trondheim 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 103 Revolution MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 183 Syndicate MMA 0.375 3 5 0 0 -4
211 183 Systems Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
211 183 Team Oyama 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4
211 183 Top Notch Fitness 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4
223 181 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.429 3 4 0 1 -5
223 193 MMA Factory 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5
225 195 Alan Belcher MMA 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6
225 183 Xtreme Couture 0.364 4 7 0 0 -6
227 193 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7
228 197 Kings MMA 0.250 2 6 0 0 -8
228 183 SikJitsu 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8
228 195 Team Alpha Male 0.357 5 9 0 0 -8
231 197 Hard Knocks 365 0.429 6 8 0 2 -10

 

