Aleister Black Officially Out Of 'NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn' Main Event

NXT continues to impress as every week, WWE’s developmental promotion makes its case for being the most exciting brand in operation. The Velveteen Dream, Shayna Baszler, The Undisputed Era and Mustache Mountain are just some of the acts that keep fans coming back for more.

But among the top tier of the brand is Johnny Gargano and current NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa. However, it’s the previous NXT champion that everyone is now talking about.

Aleister Black, who was booked in a three-way for the NXT Championship against Ciampa and Gargano, is now officially out of the match. The bout was to take place on the night before SummerSlam at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on Saturday, August 18.

But Black is now off the card. WWE made it official on its YouTube page on Thursday, August 9. NXT General Manager William Regal also announced that the title bout is now a Last Man Standing Match with Ciampa defending against Gargano.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Black was injured during a house show match with Ciampa on July 28. That injury required surgery and now Aleister Black will not get his main event rematch at TakeOver.

Injuries are part of the pro wrestling game of course but oftentimes those injuries are used to a company’s benefit. The same is true of WWE, where a Superstar’s absence is attributed to something other than the actual reason for the absence itself.

WWE has employed this tactic with the former NXT champion as well. In another video posted on YouTube, Regal and other NXT officials are seen rushing to the aid of Black in the parking lot. Apparently, his injury is being worked into the storyline as a sneak attack.

Ciampa will ultimately be the prime suspect of course. However, it does appear that everyone on the roster will be under suspicion as the scene was littered with curious movements from start to finish.

That angle is just getting started but Black’s time in NXT is now at a standstill. There is no word yet on just how long Aleister Black is expected to be out of action.