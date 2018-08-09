Baker Mayfield throws first career NFL TD pass to David Njoku (Vido)

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was out to prove to the world that the team made the right decision in selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick of the draft.

When we last saw Mayfield, he was throwing darts against Georgia in the Rose Bowl, completing 23 of 35 passes for 287 yards, with two touchdowns. His team came up short in the game, due to a poor defensive effort, but he sure played well.

The Browns defense put forth a much better showing in Thursday’s preseason matchup against the Giants, with Mayfield seeming to feed off their energy. His colleagues stalled on the first drive with him under center, but he led the team down the field on the one that followed, and it was capped off by a 36-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku.

It’s great to see Mayfield out there slinging it.