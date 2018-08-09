Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin argue on field before game (Video)

Cam Newton appeared to want to clear the air between him and former Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin on Thursday night, but it didn’t go well.

Benjamin recently had some choice words about Newton, ripping the Panthers quarterback over his accuracy. He went on to say he believes that he’ll finally be able to showcase his skills in Buffalo, playing for a “real” quarterback, which is interesting, because Newton was named NFL MVP in the 2015 season.

Nevertheless, Newton approached Benjamin while warming up on the field before Thursday’s preseason game, and rather than making piece, the two got into a heated argument, which didn’t seem to end well.

Kelvin Benjamin wouldn’t shake hands with Cam 😳 (via @MWalshMedia)pic.twitter.com/B4cqJ04Cwz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2018

Welp, that didn’t go well.