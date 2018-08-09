How to Track Your Fitness Progress

Do you desire to have the body advertised by fitness models? What about those amazing transformation pictures that show a vividly contrasting before and after look? These achievements were made by hard work dedication and most especially tracking the fitness progress. It is important to know how much you are progressing, as an encouragement to do more. When there is progress, you will not want to lose it, so you work harder, never missing your fitness schedule at the gym.

In this post, we will be discussing some effective ways to monitor your fitness progress for encouragement and to stick with your plan. The signs of progress show that your fitness plan is working. It also gives you options to enhance your workout for more effects. So start tracking your fitness progress today with these tips;

Watch your body changes

This can be done by studying your appearance in the mirror and monitoring your weight on the scale. Your goal should be to identify the effects of the particular workout plan you have chosen for example strength training, cardio, or endurance workout.

Cardio can be confirmed to be effective when you are losing body fat and muscle mass. This means your weight on the scale will drop, you will also feel stronger and healthier. It is a thrilling experience to know how your body is changing while you work out.

Plan your diet

You can monitor your fitness progress by adhering to your diet. Weight gain will depend on what you eat. A good diet will help your plans to get a physically fit body successfully.

The areas you will need to focus on include the number of calories that you consume and the source of the calories. It is also advisable to consume more foods that have not been processed before they are sold to the public. These foods are a better source of nutrition. You need the vitamins from your healthy diet to promote the repair of worn out tissues and for muscle growth. The right diet will also help you lose weight and have more energy during the workout. Unfortunately, processed foods sell more, and they are mostly stocked by the stores we have access to, but you must avoid these foods to keep up with your fitness progress.

Keep track of your workout plan

After ensuring that your diet is in order the next step is to monitor your workout. Every day at the gym should be planned, this way you can ensure that your gym hours are productively used to get the body type you desire. You may need help in this area if it is your first experience. Speak with the trainers and find out how they can help you achieve your fitness goals by planning and monitoring the fitness plan developed for you.

The use of a workout log sheets is another good way to monitor your fitness progress. The log shows a schedule that reflects your plans and the duration needed to achieve your fitness goals. With a good workout log, it will seem easy to achieve your fitness goals. The log helps you keep track of and adhere to the schedule; it also shows missed days to help you recover the lost time by putting in more effort at the gym. Another benefit of using the workout log is that it can help you decide when to rest and how long breaks should last. Rest in between reps is necessary to avoid burnout. With the workout log, you will have a clear idea of the roadmap to achieve your fitness goals. There may be some challenges along the way, but you can overcome these issues when you have a clear plan to achieve your goals. It should also be noted that workout logs can be modified when necessary to help you cope with the schedule.