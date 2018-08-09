Look: Raiders new strength coach Kelsey Martinez has been turning heads at camp

The Raiders recently made a gamechanging move and hired their first-ever female coach, in 26-year-old Kelsey Martinez. She became the first-ever female NFL strength and conditioning coach, so it’s safe to say she’s a pioneer as well.

Martinez has been turning heads at training camp, with Raiders fans being in awe of her physique. She’s also a strong person emotionally, and she hasn’t shied away from critiquing players when given the opportunity.

Check out some photos showing her on the field at training camp.

Kelsey Martinez is a whole meal 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xbJ8lwzAoW — Kat ⚜️ (@_Kat_IX) August 8, 2018

She looks a bit like Kim Kardashian, except she’s a heck of a lot stronger. Props to Martinez for all the work she put in to get where she’s at — she’s deserved every second of it.