Look: LeBron James seen working out in Lakers gear

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers as All-Star forward LeBron James gets prepared to play his first season with the franchise.

There has been every bit of attention toward him finally putting a Lakers uniform on Wednesday for his body scanning for the NBA 2K19 video game that he’s gracing the cover. This has been seemingly followed by James putting in some practice session on the courts in the team’s practice facility on Thursday.

Beyond the fact that he’s wearing Lakers’ practice gear, the 33-year-old looks to be in great physical shape well ahead of the 2018-19 season. James has built a strong reputation over the years for taking care of his body with his strict diet and workout regimen that has helped become the player he is.

The fact that he’s putting in workouts months prior to next season is an encouraging sign of the type of motivation and dedication that he has for his craft. It speaks volumes of his work ethic that has helped him maintain his high level of play still being able to perform at an elite level heading into his 16th campaign in the league.

James will have on his shoulders the task of helping lead the Lakers back to relevancy in the league after missing the playoffs in each of the last five years. It is clear that he has more than enough personal drive to take on that huge challenge next season in his first campaign in Los Angeles.