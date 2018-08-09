Look: Cleveland newspaper perfectly trolls LeBron James in schedule announcement

LeBron James delivered on his promise to the city of Cleveland, helping the Cavs win their first title in franchise history.

But it’s hard to overlook the fact that he departed for greener pastures — again. And now the Cavs are left in salary cap hell, with a roster chock full of overpaid veterans on bad contracts, such as J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson and others.

With that said, a local Cleveland newspaper did a great job of trolling James, in announcing the first time the Cavs will square off against the Lakers in the 2018-19 season.

https://twitter.com/tteberry/status/1027544129885138944

Zing! We all know headlines sell papers.