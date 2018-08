This has been a torturous offseason for the Ottawa Senators, from the weird stalking situation among players and wives, the ongoing Erik Karlsson saga, and now this: Mark Stone, the only player that the Sun covers, for some reason, seems to have had his jaw wired open. This report is based on photographic evidence from the Sun’s main page (see above)

No truth to the rumor that Stone’s gaping maw will be used as his foursome’s ball cleaner in the Sun Scramble