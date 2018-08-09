Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Greed is good

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pittsburgh Pirates took the series against the Colorado Rockies by way of a 4-3 win yesterday to take two out of three in the Rocky Mountains.

It was a much needed series win for the Bucs. Now, the club might want to channel their inner Gordon Gecko.

Here, greed means taking at least three out of four against the San Francisco Giants. While not quite in complete disarray, the Giants are clearly in a class below the Pirates even if their 57-58 record as of this writing is not entirely indicative of that.

With limited margin of error brought about by the club allowing the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals back into the Wild Card race, Clint Hurdle and his group cannot and should not be satisfied with a 4-game split. Postseason clubs win the winnable games, and all four of these upcoming contests are absolutely winnable.

My interview with Travis Swaggerty

I was lucky enough to spend some time with Pittsburgh Pirates 1st-round pick Travis Swaggerty yesterday. He is an interesting guy to talk to, and you might be surprised how cerebral he is. Here’s the full interview from the Locked on Pirates podcast:

#Bucsin280