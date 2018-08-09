Rajon Rondo paid for a class of middle schoolers to have new jackets and ties

LeBron James is not the only new Laker that is committed to helping students succeed.

Veteran point guard, Rajon Rondo gifted new blazers and ties to the 157 boys in the inaugural sixth-grade class of W.E.B. DuBois Academy in Louisville, Kentucky. Rondo, a Louisville native, attended the tie and jacket ceremony on Monday.

Every student will be required to wear a tie and jacket each day to school.

“It’s very humbling for me to be a part of this,” Rondo said, via Wave3. “When they put these jackets on, I hope they know that I’m always there supporting those guys. If they ever need any little encouragement, I put an insert inside their jacket to let those guys know that everything will be okay and to just keep pushing.”

The W.E.B. DuBois Academy is a new middle school that will eventually grow to serve 450 students. The inaugural class of 157 will attend their first day next Wednesday.