Recent Hockey Recruits Tweet Commitments

Social media is a great way to receive updates about your favorite sports team. Recently, the University of North Dakota received commitments via Twitter from two highly sought recruits. Check out their tweets.

UNO

Proud to announce my commitment to play D1 hockey at the University of North Dakota thank you to all my friends family and past coach’s for helping me this far #gohawks pic.twitter.com/TK1ZBYILFL — Stephen Halliday (@S_Halliday77) August 7, 2018

And Dos

I am proud to announce my commitment to play hockey at the University of North Dakota! Thank you to all my family, friends, coaches and everyone for helping me along the way. #GoHawks @UNDmhockey — Massimo Rizzo (@MassimoRizzo28) May 26, 2018

There was something different about these two prized recruits tweets. The first thing that I noticed was the #gohawks. That was new. That has almost never happened.

For the other sports teams on the UND campus, it’s nothing new. When a recruit from another sports team tweets their (his or her) commitment to the University of North Dakota some form of Fighting Hawks is almost always in their tweet. Check out this recent tweet from Kaden Wolsky, a recruit that recently announced his commitment to the UND football team.

The decision is made.. UND Fighting Hawks here we come!! Thank you @BubbaSchweigert @UndCoachSchmidt @CoachReinholz @CoachPaulRudy for giving me the opportunity to be apart of the team pic.twitter.com/X5da33jR9o — Kaden Wolsky (@crazywolsky) July 24, 2018

Finally, I am not trying to start a fight with the #fightingsiouxforever crowd, I am just making an observation. It’s a new development. UND adopted the Fighting Hawks nickname during the 2015-16 season and hockey fans have yet to embrace the much-maligned nickname and logo.