Renee Young To Make History As WWE 'Raw' Guest Commentator

The WWE Women’s Revolution was a radical departure for Vince McMahon’s company in terms of how female Superstars are booked. Five minute matches and silly storylines were the norm for women at one time. But today is a new day for WWE and for the women on the roster.

Women’s matches now appear in the main event slot on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Women have also worked the main event on pay-per-view. Traditional men’s matches like Money in the Bank have now become a staple for the women’s division as well.

The first all-women’s pay-per-view is booked for October 28 and there is speculation that Ronda Rousey could face Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35. WWE continues to make history with its female Superstars and that will be the case again on August 13.

ESPN is reporting that Renee Young will serve as guest commentator for the August 13 edition of Monday Night Raw. She is taking Jonathan Coachman’s spot next to Corey Graves, as Coach will be unavailable for the broadcast. This is the first time that a female has worked commentary for an entire episode of Raw.

Renee spoke about her reaction when Raw lead commentator Michael Cole told her the news.

“When Michael told me, I was like, ‘This Monday?! What are you talking about?!’,” Young said. “I am so excited for this opportunity. To be sitting with Cole, who has been such a great champion of mine since I’ve been working for WWE, it’s going to be really cool.”

Young is also working on commentary for the 2nd annual Mae Young Classic. She is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Pheonix, marking the first time that two women have been in the booth for an entire program.

Renee Young started with WWE in 2012 and has worked commentary for both NXT and Superstars. She is married to WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose and has appeared with Dean on Total Divas. Young leads the way on WWE’s pre-shows and served as the host of Talking Smack, which aired on the WWE Network.