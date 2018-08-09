Watch: Ronda Rousey destroys Alexa Bliss with brutal armbar

New WWE star Ronda Rousey is ready to showcase her talents on the big stage at “SummerSlam,” but in the meantime, she’s continued to take care of business in the ring to earn her stripes.

She recently squared off against Alexa Bliss on “Monday Night Raw” in Jacksonville, Florida, and she didn’t look like a ring rookie — at all.

After a lot of trash talking by both parties, Rousey took control of the fight from the getgo, She then finished Bliss off in the most fitting way possible — via her patented armbar, which helped win her many UFC bouts in the past.

That’ll be the first of many WWE armbars, we’d imagine.