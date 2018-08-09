Ryan Shazier joins Steelers huddle before game, fires up teammates (Video)

The Steelers may be missing the play of star linebacker Ryan Shazier on the field, but he’s still with the team in spirit.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery last December after suffering a brutal injury in a game against the Bengals, which he’s been working to recover from. It’s still unclear if he’ll ever play football again, but we do that he’s been able to walk on the treadmill, and remains in great shape.

He joined his Steelers teammates in the huddle before Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles, and broke it down along with them, as you can see in the video below.

What a great moment.