Saquon Barkley jukes multiple Giants defenders on first NFL run (Video)

NFL fans witnessed the top two picks in the 2018 NFL Draft squaring off in Thursday’s preseason showdown, and neither Saquon Barkley nor Baker Mayfield disappointed.

Barkley wasted no time in getting going, as he made the Browns defense — which had a number of starters out there at the time — look downright silly attempting to tackle him.

And it happened on the Giants first play from scrimmage, no less.

Barkley received a handoff from Eli Manning, and he did the rest — showing off a LeVeon Bell-esque level of patience by doing a cutback move and then waiting for the hole to develop, then bursting through it. He was then into the second level of the defense, and after making a few defenders miss, he was eventually knocked out of bounds for a 39-yard gain.

Maybe the Browns should warm up a bit more before attempting to bring down Barkley next time.