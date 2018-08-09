The Daily Target 8/9/18

Last Night: Cleveland 5, Twins 2 – The Twins tied the game in the top of the 9th when Miguel Sano homered for the first time since May. Unfortnnately, in the bottom of the 9th, Francisco Lindor homered off of Trevor Hildenberger for the first time since the last time he faced Trevor Hildenberger.

Star Tribune: Miguel Sano homers but Twins lose in a walk-off to Francisco Lindor, Indians – The Twins just looked really bad all the way around in this game. Frankly, it was a minor miracle that they were even this close. The Twins have been walked off a remarkable 11 times this season.