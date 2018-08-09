Watch: Bill Belichick has classic response about team's poor play during interview

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t like what he saw during the first half of the team’s preseason game against the Redskins, which he made very clear during a halftime interview.

Belichick spoke with Steve Burton of WBZ-TV (Boston) after two quarters of play were in the books, and he delivered one of his classic responses in summing up what he believed were the areas the team needed to improve in.

“We need to do pretty much everything better, just not good enough in any area,” Belichick said.

Burton then attempted to find the silver lining by pointing out that the Patriots offense was at least able to produce three points — via a Stephen Gostkowski field goal — just before the end of the half.

“Yeah, about 38 seconds of good football,” Belichick said with a smile.

We’re not sure what was better — Belichick’s zinger, or his smile.