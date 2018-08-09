Watch: Josh Allen has comically bad rookie moment on fourth-down fail

Exhibition play is when NFL rookies are actually encouraged to make mistakes, in order to help speed up their development process.

Players, especially quarterbacks, can go back and watch their errors in the film room, and then, hopefully, learn from them, in hopes that they don’t repeat the same mistakes again in the future.

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen was involved in a play during Thursday’s preseason game against the Panthers that fans have been chuckling about, but probably won’t look all that funny to him. It happened in the third quarter, on a fourth-and-3 scenario. Allen faked a handoff, and was immediately under duress, so he began running back toward the opposite end zone — nearly falling down in the process. He was never able to shake the defender, and was almost sacked back at the 30-yard line, but his pass was tipped instead, and the Bills turned the ball over on downs.

Lmaooo. This is the FULL JOSH ALLEN EXPERIENCE pic.twitter.com/lLFuonQUMI — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) August 10, 2018

That play was doomed from the start.