Wizards' Morris on adding Dwight Howard: 'It's a great pickup'

Despite experiencing tension the locker room, the Wizards went ahead and added Dwight Howard into the fold for the upcoming season. But, the current Wizards look to forget about the past and move in a positive direction.

Wizards forward Markieff Morris expressed serious confidence in Howard — according to what he told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

“I think it’s a great pickup.”

“Dwight has been a great player his entire career. He averaged [16.6] and [12.5] last year. Every time we played against him he has been a matchup problem for us. I’m excited to have him and welcome him to D.C.”

Both the Wizards as a franchise, and Dwight Howard himself are at a crossroads — looking to change public perception and re-surge themselves. Howard has expressed motivation to change his reputation this year with the Wizards.

Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in Charlotte last season — helping them place highly in the NBA rebounds per game rankings.