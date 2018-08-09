Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Combat

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday August 10

8:30pm: LA Fight Club (FREE Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 47 (AXS)
9:15pm: Golden Boy on Telemundo Prelims (RingTV.com)
9:30pm: Glory 56 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
10:00pm: Genaro Gomez vs. Recky Dulay/Christopher Martin vs. Emilio Sanchez (Estrella TV)
10:00pm: Daniel Lozano vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco/Hairon Socarras vs. Jose Nieves (Telemundo)
10:00pm: Max Ornelas vs. Raymond Tabugon/Hector Lopez Jr. vs. Sulaiman Segawa (BeIn Sports)

 

Saturday August 11

12:00am: Glory 56 (ESPN2)
3:00am: Boxing Mania 3 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
6:00am: Rebel Fighting Championship 9 (FREE Fite.tv)
7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (YouTube)
3:30pm: Extreme Fighting Championship Worldwide 72 (EFCWorldwide.tv)
6:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 83 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: Spartyka Fight League 35 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Premier MMA Championship 9 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Angel Fights: Road to M-1 USA ($19.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Xcessive Force Fighting Championship 19 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: Jesus M. Rojas vs. Joseph Diaz/Damon Allen vs. Jonathan Navarro (Facebook)

 

Sunday August 12

2:00am: RIZIN 12 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A pretty mild weekend of fights this slate, so get some stuff done. For the love of god, mow your lawn, you slob.

 

  1. Glory 56: Glory NIGHTS. Youch, rough start time, but clearly your best option this weekend.

  2. Jesus M. Rojas vs. Joseph Diaz/Damon Allen vs. Jonathan Navarro: From drunkenly texting your ex to carrying world title fights. Atta way, Facebook.

  3. Fight To Win Pro 83: Always there when you need it, solid-ass F2W.

  4. RIZIN 12: A weaker card compared to most of their other offerings, but the price tag isn’t bad if you want to support JMMA.

  5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 47: No title fights, but a solid LFA card, nonetheless.

  6. Rebel Fighting Championship 9: Just a who’s who of washed UFC veterans; Bigfoot Silva, Takeya Mizugaki, Hacran Dias…

  7. Spartyka Fight League 35: SFL having a “TKO for the Ta-Tas” fight night, so fighting for a good cause.

  8. LA Fight Club: Hollywood is the boxing mecca of the weekend, and this free card comes the day before the other free card on Facebook.

  9. Extreme Fighting Championship Worldwide 72: The best MMA promotion in Africa deserves some eyeballs.

  10. Daniel Lozano vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco/Hairon Socarras vs. Jose Nieves: Your best spanish-language cable option, of which there are a few this weekend. Yes, we’re reaching.

 

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Featherweight Bout: Massaro Glunder (31-12-4) vs. Quade Taranaki (5-5) [Glory 56]

4. Glory Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Anissa Meksen (c) (96-3) vs. Jady Menezes (12-2) [Glory 56]

3. Featherweight Bout: Anvar Boynazarov (91-24-2) vs. Serhiy Adamchuk (37-9) [Glory 56]

2. Middleweight Bout: Jason Wilnis (30-8-1) vs. Simon Marcus (48-4-2) [Glory 56]

1. Glory Light Heavyweight Championship: Artem Vakhitov (c) (19-5) vs. Danyo Ilunga (58-13) [Glory 56]

 

BOXING

5. Junior Welterweight Bout: Damon Allen (15-0-1) vs. Jonathan Navarro (14-0) [Golden Boy on Facebook]

4. WBO Latino Bantamweight Championship: Daniel Lozano (c) (15-4) vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco (20-2) [All Star Boxing on Telemundo]

3. Vacant IBF World Women’s Junior Featherweight Championship: Laura Soledad Griffa (16-1) vs. Marcela Eliana Acuna (46-7-1)

2. WBC World Female Bantamweight Championship: Mariana Juarez (c) (49-9-4) vs. Terumi Nuki (10-3)

1. WBA World Featherweight Championship: Jesus M Rojas (c) (26-1-2) vs. Joseph Diaz (26-1) [Golden Boy on Facebook]

 

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: Vadim Ogar (5-3) vs. Yoislandy Izquierdo (11-4) [Angel Fights: Road to M-1 USA]

4. Welterweight Bout: Carlo Prater (33-19-1) vs. Justin Edwards (9-6) [Premier MMA Championship 9]

3. Women’s Featherweight Bout: Kaitlin Young (7-9-1) vs. Reina Miura (9-1) [RIZIN 12]

2. Featherweight Bout: Hatsu Hioki (29-11-2) vs. Mikuru Asakura (5-2) [RIZIN 12]

1. Lightweight Bout: Luiz Gustavo (8-0) vs. Yusuke Yachi (20-6) [RIZIN 12]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 180lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Isiah Wright vs. Vinicius De Jesus [Fight To Win Pro 83]

4. Black Belt Heavyweight Division [IBJJF Floripa Winter International Open]

3. 185lb Black Belt Bout: Diogo Araujo Moreno vs. Enrique Galarza [Fight To Win Pro 83]

2. 200lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Caio Magalhaes vs. Jordan Lutsky [Fight To Win Pro 83]

1. 175lb Black Belt Bout: Cassio Werneck vs. Rafael Formiga Barbosa [Fight To Win Pro 83]

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who absolutely wiped away any good will from his previous two weeks by losing a whopping 83 dollars out of 100 worth of bets last week attempts to laughably predict anything.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Artem Vakhitov vs. Danyo Ilunga
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Daniel Lozano vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Mariana Juarez vs. Terumi Nuki
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Glory 56
Upset of the Week: Danyo Ilunga over Artem Vakhitov
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Anissa Meksen vs. Jady Menezes

