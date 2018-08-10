8/10/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The New York Mets (47-65) must have had a good off day yesterday, finally feeling good about rewarding a strong start from Jacob deGrom with a win over the Cincinnati Reds. The victory helped the Mets win only their third series since the end of April, and they will look to build on that momentum as they begin an 11 game road trip that spans four cities tonight. The first stop is a visit to South Beach to take on the last place Miami Marlins (47-69). First pitch for the opener of the weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.
The Mets will send red hot right hander Zack Wheeler (6-6, 3.89 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler has won four consecutive starts, including last Saturday, when he tossed seven shutout innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins will counter with righty Jose Urena (3-11, 4.66 ERA). Urena was whacked in his last start, giving up six runs in five innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 5-4 against the Marlins so far in 2018, including a 4-2 record at Marlins Park.
- The Marlins won two out of three against the Mets when the teams last met in late June in Miami.
- Wheeler is 1-1 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.
- Urena faced the Mets in Miami back on April 9th, giving up three runs in five innings to suffer his second loss of the season.
- After sitting out of Wednesday’s game, Todd Frazier is back in the Mets’ lineup. Frazier will play third base and bat sixth.
- Michael Conforto (4 for 11) and Jose Reyes (6 for 18, 2B, 3B), have had notable success against Urena in their careers.
