8/10/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The New York Mets (47-65) must have had a good off day yesterday, finally feeling good about rewarding a strong start from Jacob deGrom with a win over the Cincinnati Reds. The victory helped the Mets win only their third series since the end of April, and they will look to build on that momentum as they begin an 11 game road trip that spans four cities tonight. The first stop is a visit to South Beach to take on the last place Miami Marlins (47-69). First pitch for the opener of the weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.

The Mets will send red hot right hander Zack Wheeler (6-6, 3.89 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler has won four consecutive starts, including last Saturday, when he tossed seven shutout innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves. The Marlins will counter with righty Jose Urena (3-11, 4.66 ERA). Urena was whacked in his last start, giving up six runs in five innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto RF Brandon Nimmo 3B Todd Frazier CF Austin Jackson C Kevin Plawecki SP Zack Wheeler

Pre-Game Notes: