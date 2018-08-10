Do NOT Sleep on the idea of Kyrie Irving joining the Knicks next summer

For months now, the idea of Kyrie Irving joining the Knicks in free agency next summer has been all the rave amongst New York media. Now, with the Vegas odds on where Irving will play next season finally coming in, the New York hype train is expected to keep rolling.

In their most recent posting on the matter, BookMaker.eu lists the Knicks as having the second best odds of landing the superstar point guard (+250). With this, New Yorkers should be feeling a bit more optimistic about the future for their most beloved franchise.

Last offseason Irving requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Upon his request, the point guard provided a list of his preferred destinations which included the likes of the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. As we all now know, Irving was not shipped to any of these organizations and, instead, finds himself residing in Beantown representing the Celtics.

Though Boston may be primed for yet another deep playoff run this upcoming season, it may not be enough to keep the soon to be free agent, as he has shown no signs of interest in committing long term. In an interview with Sopan Deb of the New York Times, when asked about his future with the franchise, Irving’s response was quite vague:

“Well, I mean I know that question is going to come up a lot over the next year just based upon where my deal is,” said Irving. “And, you know, that time will arise and when it does, I think I’ll have a better, clear, concise answer for a lot of people that are going to ask. Yea, I just have to take it as being present with the Boston Celtics.”

Does this quote necessarily suggest Kyrie’s leaving the Celtics next summer? No, however, it definitely doesn’t say he’s planning on staying either. At the end of this upcoming season, for the first time in his career Irving will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. There he will have the chance to choose which organization he wishes to bless with his talents.

Though the Celtics currently have the best odds of re-signing the 26-year-old (+105), a lot can happen between now and July 2019. If the Knicks can show promise and production during their upcoming campaign, don’t be surprised if their odds of inking Irving improve. Though the point guard’s immediate future belongs to the Boston Celtics, do not sleep on the idea of Kyrie Irving joining the Knicks next summer.