John Cena To Face Kevin Owens At WWE 'Super Show-Down' In Australia

The WWE Super Show-Down event is taking shape and fans in Melbourne, Australia are in for a treat.

A match between Triple H and The Undertaker was made official right after the announcement of this event and on Friday, a clash between John Cena and Kevin Owens was added to the lineup.

After being called up from NXT, Owens’ first program was with John Cena and it was as good as anything WWE put on television in all of 2015. In his first match on the main roster, Owens defeated Cena at the Elimination Chamber event, getting a rare clean pinfall over him in the process.

Though Cena would go on to win the war by taking the next two matches, it put Owens on the map. Now, Owens has won the Universal, Intercontinental and United States championships.

It will be the first battle between the two men since 2015 and unless Cena has a match between now and then, it will be his first match with the company since the last mega-show in another country, Greatest Royal Rumble, back in April.

The match between Triple H and Undertaker also puts an old rivalry back on the main stage. Two of the greatest competitors in WWE history, Triple H and Undertaker have had numerous classic battles, including three one-on-one matches at WrestleMania.

After the success of Greatest Royal Rumble, which took place in Saudi Arabia, WWE hopes to cash in on another huge network special from another country. Judging by the card thus far, it appears the company is looking to pull out all the stops.

WWE Super-Show Down takes place on Saturday, October 6, 2018. The event will be held inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is capable of holding over 100,000 people.

The event will be shown on WWE Network. More matches for the show will be announced in the coming weeks.