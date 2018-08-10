Look: JA Happ casually rides subway after pitching in Yankees win over Blue Jays

J.A. Happ is proving to be the Yankees best acquisition of the season, and could prove to be the decision that helps the team make a playoff push.

Happ is 2-0 in his two outings as a member of the Bronx Bombers, and has pitched well in both games, giving up only four earned runs and two walks in 12 innings pitched. The Yankees have really needed the strong outings, too, to help their bullpen out.

It appears he’s getting accustomed to being in The Big Apple, as he was spotted riding the 4 Train after Thursday’s 7-3 win.

It didn't take J. A. Happ long to become a true New Yorker

(via @Jbnyy224) pic.twitter.com/t8iheyPtEV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 10, 2018

Gotta love it.