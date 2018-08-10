Michael Porter Jr. in the hot seat after alleged Luka Doncic shade

Step aside Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons, there’s a new rookie feud in town, and it’s between Michael Porter Jr. and Luka Doncic.
The Denver Nuggets forward caused tensions to rise this week by allegedly liking a comment on Instagram calling fellow rookie Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks “overrated.”
Dino Radoncic, who was teammates with Doncic last season on Real Madrid, took to Twitter to defend his former teammate.
This will be something to keep an eye on this season as both rookies will be attempting to prove their doubters wrong this season.
