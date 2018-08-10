Michael Porter Jr. in the hot seat after alleged Luka Doncic shade

Step aside Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons, there’s a new rookie feud in town, and it’s between Michael Porter Jr. and Luka Doncic.

The Denver Nuggets forward caused tensions to rise this week by allegedly liking a comment on Instagram calling fellow rookie Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks “overrated.”

Michael Porter Jr. liked an Instagram comment saying that Luka Doncic is 'overrated'… pic.twitter.com/5fF2P4XkK6 — theleaguesource (@theleaguesource) August 9, 2018

Dino Radoncic, who was teammates with Doncic last season on Real Madrid, took to Twitter to defend his former teammate.

MVP of Euroleague can’t be overrated. A injured player who has not played 5 college games can be overrated. #Facts https://t.co/OWOzb6UUx7 — Dino Radončić (@DinoRadoncic6) August 10, 2018

Doncic was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, whereas Porter, who has been hampered with injuries, fell all the way to No. 13.

This will be something to keep an eye on this season as both rookies will be attempting to prove their doubters wrong this season.