MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 10/18

Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it's easy to miss them. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently.

UFC

Thiago Alves (22-12) vs Alexey Kunchenko (18-0) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oliynyk – Sept 15th

Antonio Carlos Junior (13-1, 1 NC) vs Elias Theodorou (15-2) – UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Manuwa – Sept 22nd

Neil Magny (21-6) vs Alex Oliveira (19-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Manuwa – Sept 22nd

Tonya Evinger (19-6) vs Ketlen Vieira (10-0) – UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Manuwa – Sept 22nd

Sergio Moraes (13-3-1) vs Ben Saunders (22-9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Manuwa – Sept 22nd

Ryan Spann (14-5) vs Luis Henrique (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Manuwa – Sept 22nd

Andrew Sanchez (9-4) vs Markus Perez (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Manuwa – Sept 22nd

Bellator

Patricky Freire (19-8) vs Goiti Yamauchi (22-4) – Bellator 205 – Sept 21st

Welterweight Grand Prix – Douglas Lima (29-7) vs Andrey Koreshkov (21-2) – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th

PFL

Kayla Harrison (1-0) vs Jozette Cotton (8-1) – PFL 6 – Aug 16th