PHOTO GALLERY + VIDEO: Steph Curry posts 1-over-par on first day of golf at Ellie Mae Classic, Web.com Tour

TPC STONEBRAE COUNTRY CLUB, HAYWARD, CA — Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry participated in the Ellie Mae Classic as part of the Web.com PGA Tour yesterday for the second consecutive year in a row.

This time Curry was paired with Martin Trainer and Cameron Champ. Steph’s caddy was Warriors assistant general manager Jonnie West, who is a member and resident of the TPC Stonebrae Country Club, where the tournament is held each year.

Curry struggled through the first nine requiring once again a rules check on the first hole, the No. 10 hole. Last year, Curry’s first ball hit from the tee landed in a golf cart cup holder. He fell as far behind as four-over-par,

But he managed to fight back and finish with a one-over-par 71, including a 150-yard stroke that hit the pin on the No. 8 hole. Here’s his summary of the day:

More videos:

– Practice on the range

– Putting

– DubNation gallery on first hole

– Struggling through first nine

– IG livestream w/ comments of practice

– IG livestream w/ comments of presser

All photos taken by Bianca Rhodes of B. Marie Photography and copyright (c) LetsGoWarriors.com. Please do not re-use without permission.

These photos have been reduced from their original size and our logo watermark has been added for the sake of copyright protection. For purchase or use of any original photos (with or without our watermark), please email rich@letsgowarriors.com.

CLICK OR TAP ON ANY THUMBNAIL BELOW TO BEGIN THE SLIDESHOW: