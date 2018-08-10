Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Never count out veteranosity

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

It’s hard to believe now, but it was not that long ago that many Pittsburgh Pirates fans were wondering why David Freese was taking a roster spot on the team’s 25-man. Many assumed that Freese would be jettisoned at the non-waiver trade deadline regardless of how the team was faring in the standings.

Just a second, though. Freese called a technical foul on that talk.

Since July 2nd, Freese has slashed .333/.376/.590 with eight extra base hits, figures that the Pittsburgh Pirates would likely have never seen coming from the veteran at this point in his career. The nine-year vet has now pushed his OPS on the season up to .814.

Maybe Clint Hurdle was on to something earlier in the year when Freese’s appearances were less frequent. Regrardless of how we got here, Freese is providing the Pirates with a significant boost during a stretch in which they need as many breaks as they can get.

Veteranosity can be a fickle thing. It clearly has not worked out for Sean Rodriguez, yet it has blessed Freese with a second act in 2018.

The Pirates would be wise to ride this wave for as long as they can.

#Bucsin280

#RAISEIT #Pirates beat the #Giants 10-5 after a late surge of offense. 7 runs in the final 3 innings. Nova did his thing going 6, giving up 2. Frazier had 3 more hits. Diaz, Bell, and Freese all hit home runs. Mostly clean ball from the Bucs tonight. Giants sloppy. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) August 10, 2018

Baseball talk on the web